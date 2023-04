New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was slapped with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former track maintenance laborer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04063, Nache v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

April 25, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

James Nache

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group Ltd

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA