Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners James R. Carroll and Alisha Q. Nanda and associate Yaw Anim have entered appearances for Boston Scientific, its board of directors and certain executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed April 7 in Massachusetts District Court by the Matorin Law Office, Rigrodsky Law, and Longman Law, centers on Boston Scientific’s Lotus device, which was developed to treat aortic stenosis heart disease. The complaint contends that the defendants misled shareholders about the Lotus’ sales while concealing concerns about the device’s scalability, marketability and high manufacturing cost. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:23-cv-10750, Nachbaur v. Mahoney et al.
Health Care
May 03, 2023, 10:08 AM