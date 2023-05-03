Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners James R. Carroll and Alisha Q. Nanda and associate Yaw Anim have entered appearances for Boston Scientific, its board of directors and certain executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed April 7 in Massachusetts District Court by the Matorin Law Office, Rigrodsky Law, and Longman Law, centers on Boston Scientific’s Lotus device, which was developed to treat aortic stenosis heart disease. The complaint contends that the defendants misled shareholders about the Lotus’ sales while concealing concerns about the device’s scalability, marketability and high manufacturing cost. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:23-cv-10750, Nachbaur v. Mahoney et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Diane Nachbaur

Plaintiffs

Matorin Law Office LLC

defendants

Boston Scientific Corporation

Charles J. Dockendorff

Daniel J. Brennan

David Roux

Donna A. James

Edward J. Ludwig

Ellen M. Zane

Ian Meredith

John E. Sununu

Joseph M. Fitzgerald

Kevin Ballinger

Michael F. Mahoney

Nelda J. Connors

Shawn McCarthy

Susan Vissers Lisa

Yoshiaki Fujimori

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws