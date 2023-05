New Suit - Employment

ABF Freight System, an ArcBest Corp. subsidiary, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by Weisberg Cummings PC on behalf of ABF's former dock supervisor of 34 years who is alleging disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00873, Nace v. ABF Freight System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

John Nace

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Cummings, PC

Weisberg Cummings, P.C.

defendants

ABF Freight System, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA