Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lone Pine Venture II LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Ronald Naccarato. The case is 8:22-cv-02202, Naccarato v. Lone Pine Venture II, LLC.

Florida

September 23, 2022, 2:51 PM