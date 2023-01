New Suit - Contract

F5 Inc. was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court for allegedly violating a purchase agreement. The court action, filed by Harris Bricken Sliwoski on behalf of electronic component distributor NAC Group Inc., seeks over $1.1 million for three purchase orders fulfilled by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00110, Nac Group Inc. v. F5, Inc.

Cybersecurity

January 25, 2023, 6:03 PM