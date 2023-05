Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Nintendo to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by McGuire Law and Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP, accuses the defendant of selling 'Lootboxes' which are deceptively advertised to help gamers advance through levels quickly. The case is 3:23-cv-02424, N.A. v. Nintendo of America Inc.

Gaming & Esports

May 17, 2023, 8:11 PM

N.A.

Nintendo of America Inc.

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects