Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shutts & Bowen on Friday removed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against crypto infrastructure and fintech company Prime Trust, mobile banking app company Banq Inc. and Jon Jiles to Florida Southern District Court. The suit pertains to Jiles' position as both chairperson of Banq's board of directors and managing member of Prime Trust, which provided infrastructure services to Banq. The complaint accuses Jiles of using his authority on behalf of Prime Trust to put Banq out of business after his relationship with Banq's management team soured. The complaint was filed by Toth Funes on behalf of N9 Advisors, the holder of a convertible Banq note. The case is 0:22-cv-61688, N9 Advisors LLC et al. v. Banq Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

September 09, 2022, 1:11 PM