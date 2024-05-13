Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Jenny A. Covington has entered an appearance for CooperCompanies and CooperSurgical in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed March 26 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of individuals who claim that the defendantss recalled embryo media destroyed their embryos for IVF treatment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-01853, N. et al v. The Cooper Companies, Inc. et al.
Health Care
May 13, 2024, 11:03 PM