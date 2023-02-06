N. Carolina Supreme Court to Rehear Voter ID, Redistricting ...

News From Law.com

The new Republican majority on North Carolina's Supreme Court agreed on Friday to rehear redistricting and voter identification cases less than two months after the court's previous edition, led by Democrats, issued major opinions going against GOP legislators who had been sued. The extraordinary decisions, granted in orders backed by five justices with the Republican voter registrations on the seven-member court, mean the issues will return to the court for oral arguments in mid-March.

North Carolina

February 06, 2023, 8:59 AM