N. Carolina Justices: State Senate Map Must Be Drawn Again |...

North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that state Senate boundaries drawn by Republican legislators—under which the court permitted this year's elections to be conducted—remain tainted by partisan bias favoring the GOP and must be redrawn.The state's highest court last February had allowed state House and Senate district lines that were approved by lawmakers to be used in this year's elections. These lines replaced initial versions the GOP-controlled General Assembly approved in November 2021, but were later struck down by justices.

North Carolina

December 19, 2022, 9:57 AM