Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lexington Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Irma, was filed by the Law Offices of Scott Klotzman on behalf of Mystic Pointe Condominium No. Two Association. The case is 1:22-cv-23399, Mystic Pointe Condominium No. Two Association Inc. v. Lexington Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 12:49 PM