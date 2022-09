Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Monson Law Firm on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Scandurro & Layrisson on behalf of BNB Partners LLC and Myrtle Grove Marina LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-03455, Myrtle Grove Marina, LLC et al v. Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 3:15 PM