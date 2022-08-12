Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Antares Aviation LLC and Starline Aerospace LLC to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney J. Brooks Davis on behalf of Myrtle Air Services Inc., seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $770,825.91 for aircraft maintenance services provided by the plaintiff. The case is 4:22-cv-02672, Myrtle Air Services Inc v. Antares Aviation LLC et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 12, 2022, 5:40 PM