Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Baluja Insurance Corp., doing business as UniVista Insurance, and Kemper Corp. subsidiary Infinity Auto Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Deutsch, Blumberg & Caballero on behalf of Marie Myrtil and Serge Myrtil. The case is 1:23-cv-21493, Myrtil et al v. Infinity Auto Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Marie Myrtil

Serge Myrtil

defendants

Baluja Insurance Corp d/b/a Univista Insurance

Infinity Auto Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute