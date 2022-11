Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Guaetta & Benson on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Kearney & MacDonald on behalf of Edward E. Myllmaki and Linda L. Myllmaki. The case is 1:22-cv-11996, Myllmaki et al v. HSBC Bank USA.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 3:16 PM