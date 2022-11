Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and Quail Energy Services LP have turned to lawyer Robert L. Craig Jr. of Craig, Terrill, Hamm, Grossman & Erwin to defend a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 11 in Texas Western District Court by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Eric Vidal fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:22-cv-00214, Myles et al v. Quail Energy Services, LP et al.

Insurance

November 25, 2022, 5:00 AM