New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Eric Vidal and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Vidal fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-00214, Myles et al v. Quail Energy Services, LP et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 5:09 AM