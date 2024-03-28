Who Got The Work

Fenwick & West partners Molly Melcher and Shannon Turner have stepped in as defense counsel to A Better Brand in a pending lawsuit related to the company's advertising and marketing of its bagel, buns and rolls under the name 'Better Brand.' The suit, filed Jan. 26 in California Northern District Court by Gutride Safier, contends that the defendant advertises the products as containing an incorrect amount of protein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:24-cv-00495, Myles et al v. A Better Brand, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 28, 2024, 11:10 AM

