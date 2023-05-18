New Suit - Antitrust

Sanofi, the multinational pharmaceutical company, was slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over its injectable insulin drug. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of engaging in a predatory insulin pricing scheme by delaying regulatory approval of generic or biosimilar competition through a pattern of regulatory abuse. The complaint was filed by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and attorney John A. Schwab on behalf of Mylan Pharmaceuticals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00836, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 18, 2023, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Mylan Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan Specialty L.P.

Plaintiffs

John A. Schwab, Attorney At Law, LLC

defendants

Sanofi S.A.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Aventis Pharma S.A.

Sanofi-Aventis Puerto RICO Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations