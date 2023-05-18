Sanofi, the multinational pharmaceutical company, was slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over its injectable insulin drug. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of engaging in a predatory insulin pricing scheme by delaying regulatory approval of generic or biosimilar competition through a pattern of regulatory abuse. The complaint was filed by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and attorney John A. Schwab on behalf of Mylan Pharmaceuticals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00836, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 18, 2023, 11:33 AM