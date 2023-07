New Suit - Accessibility

Burger King was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the So. Cal. Equal Access Group on behalf of Lamar Myers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05352, Myers v. Burger King Company LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 05, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Lamar Myers

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

defendants

Burger King Company LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA