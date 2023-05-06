New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Friday in Colorado District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was brought by Coby Cohen on behalf of a BNSF engineer who claims that he was illegally discharged in retaliation for his use of FMLA leave. The plaintiff contends that he was surveilled while on leave and penalized for activities that were not inconsistent with the conditions of his leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01153, Myers v. BNSF Railway Company.

