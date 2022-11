Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sun Life Assurance to California Southern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a life insurance policy, was filed by Winters & Associates on behalf of the Myers and Cole Revocable Trust. The case is 3:22-cv-01802, Myers et al. v. Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 5:56 PM