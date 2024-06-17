Who Got The Work

Tiaunia Henry and Greta B. Williams of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Kite Pharma and its parent company Gilead Sciences in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed May 3 in California Northern District Court by Outten & Golden, contends that the defendant fails to pay overtime wages to cell therapy specialists in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:24-cv-02668, Myers et al v. Gilead Sciences, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 17, 2024, 12:32 PM

