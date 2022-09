New Suit - Contract

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Mycone Dental Supply d/b/a Keystone Industries. The suit brings claims against Generic Manufacturing Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05791, Mycone Dental Supply Company, Inc. D/B/A Keystone Industries v. Generic Manufacturing Corporation.

Wholesalers

September 30, 2022, 1:54 PM