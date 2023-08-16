My Own Errors in Judgment: Ex-Judge Responds After Removal F...

News From Law.com

He spent just over two years on the Georgia Court of Appeals bench before spending the next 2½ sidelined with pay amid a judicial misconduct investigation. Judge Christian Coomer's judicial well officially ran dry when the Supreme Court of Georgia ruled the intermediate appellate judge be removed from office. "We do not expect judges to be perfect; judges are human. But we can and do expect them to be honest," read the high court's announcement of Coomer's removal from office. "The judiciary has no place for dishonest person."

