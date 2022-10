News From Law.com

For 25 years, Judge Ural Glanville has been a staple at the Fulton County Courthouse. After eight years as a magistrate judge and 17 years on the superior court bench, he'll soon become the next chief judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.As Glanville prepares to transition into the administrative leadership position, he's opening up about what jurists can expect from him in his newest role.

Georgia

October 14, 2022, 4:20 PM