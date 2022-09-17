New Suit

Shopify, a Canadian company that offers ecommerce tools to online merchants, was sued Friday in California Central District Court for negligence in connection with a 2020 cyber-intrusion. The court action was filed by Hansen Law Firm on behalf of My Choice Software, a Shopify customer. According to the complaint, a customer service vendor hired by Shopify infiltrated the plaintiff's network and stole data. The suit additionally alleges claims against TaskUs Inc. and Tassilo Heinrich for violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01710, My Choice Software, LLC v. TaskUs, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 17, 2022, 11:37 AM