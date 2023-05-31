Removed To Federal Court

Hueston Hennigan on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Shopify and outsourcing company TaskUs Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Quintilone & Associates, accuses Shopify of surreptitiously intercepting communications between consumers and merchants that use Shopify software. The lawsuit further alleges that Shopify uses tracking cookies to monitor consumers’ online activities without consent. The case is 3:23-cv-02687, My Choice Software, LLC v. Shopify Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 31, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

My Choice Software, LLC

defendants

Shopify Inc.

Shopify (USA) Inc.

TaskUs, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hueston Hennigan

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract