MXR Imaging sued EvoHealth and CEO Steven Deaton for breach of contract on Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendants of failing to maintain and upkeep Picture Archival and Communications Systems (PACS) software which was sold to the plaintiff's customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00440, MXR Imaging Inc. v. EvoHealth LLC et al.

August 07, 2023, 6:23 PM

Mxr Imaging, Inc.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

EvoHealth LLC

Steven Deaton

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract