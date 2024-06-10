Matthew C. R. Ziegler of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Global Cord Blood Corporation in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed April 22 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misappropriating funds and engaging in numerous self-serving transactions, including a proposed acquisition of biotech company Cellenkos. White & Case is representing certain former directors of Global Cord Blood. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:24-cv-03071, MW Gestion v. Global Cord Blood Corporation et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 10, 2024, 10:38 AM