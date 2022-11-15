Who Got The Work

Tucker DeVoe and Deborah S. Birnbach of Goodwin Procter have stepped in to represent 1Globe Capital LLC, the Chiang Li Family and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 16 in Massachusetts District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Andrews Devalerio LLP, accuses the defendants of making false and misleading statements in connection with the acquisition of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 1:22-cv-11315, MW Gestion v. 1Globe Capital LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 15, 2022, 7:41 AM