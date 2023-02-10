New Suit - Trademark

Hodgson Russ and Howard & Howard filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of MVW Holdings in relation to its 'Magna-Tiles' toy building blocks. The complaint, targeting 232 Technologies Inc. and Isaac Cherem, contends that the defendants' 'Magna Links' have a confusingly similar mark and packaging to the plaintiff's Magna-Tiles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01143, Mvw Holdings, Inc. v. 232 Technologies Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 4:48 PM