Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Steven F. Goldstein on behalf of Mid Island Collision, which accuses State Farm of making improper automotive damage estimates via 'photo-estimating' rather than in-person inspections. The case is 2:22-cv-07969, M.V.B Collision Inc. d/b/a Mid Island Collision v. State Farm Insurance Company.