Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eversheds Sutherland on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Progressive to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Steven F. Goldstein LLP on behalf of Mid Island Collision, which asserts that Progressive engages in a 'massive scheme' in which claimants of motor vehicle damage are encouraged to allow estimates to be based solely on photo images, saving the company from paying for damage that is not visible. The case is 1:23-cv-00221, M.V.B. Collision Inc. d/b/a Mid Island Collision v. Progressive Insurance Company.