Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rivkin Radler on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Geico to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Steven F. Goldstein LLP on behalf of M.V.B. Collision d/b/a Mid Island Collision, alleges that Geico 'photo-estimates' repair costs by examining pictures taken by policyholders. According to the complaint, this practice causes drivers to underpay for repairs which the plaintiff must perform by law. The case is 1:22-cv-07967, M.V.B. Collision Inc. v. Geico Insurance Co.