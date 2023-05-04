New Suit - Employment

MV Transportation sued Teamsters Local 631 on Thursday in Nevada District Court to vacate an arbitration award. The suit, filed by Fisher & Phillips, alleges that the arbitrator erred in ruling that the petitioner was required to pay drivers for the hours in their bid schedules, not just hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 2:23-cv-00704, MV Transportation Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 631.

Transportation & Logistics

May 04, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

MV Transportation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fisher & Phillips

defendants

International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 631

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations