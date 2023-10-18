Who Got The Work

Barry Werbin of Herrick Feinstein has entered an appearance for MCT Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu on behalf of Muylle-Facon BV, contends that the defendant launched its hardwax oil finish product using the plaintiff's mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-08447, Muylle-Facon BV v. Mct Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 18, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Muylle-Facon BV

Plaintiffs

Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, P.C.

defendants

Mct Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi

defendant counsels

Herrick, Feinstein

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims