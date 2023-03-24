Removed To Federal Court

Centimark Corp., a roofing contractor, on Thursday removed a data breach class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Aug. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of current and former employees. The case is backed by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky and Turke & Strauss. Centimark is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 5:23-cv-01142, Mutz v. Centimark Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

March 24, 2023, 8:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Mutz

defendants

Centimark Corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct