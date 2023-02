New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Mutual Benefit Insurance Co. The suit, which takes aim at William Cunningham, seeks to rescind an artisan’s contractor insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00513, Mutual Benefit Insurance Company v. Cunningham.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 1:53 PM