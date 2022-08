Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, centering on a dispute over water damage and business loss claims, was filed by Goodrich & Geist on behalf of Rudolph Muto. The case is 2:22-cv-01211, Muto v. Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 5:18 AM