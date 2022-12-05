Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Monday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against Fenix International, parent company to OnlyFans, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Gaw Poe LLP on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that the defendant failed to display its automatic renewal terms clearly, and failed to provide a post-transaction acknowledgement. The case is 5:22-cv-02164, Muto v. Fenix International Limited et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 05, 2022, 7:32 PM