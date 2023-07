New Suit - Civil Rights

The Regents of the University of California was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Leigh Law Group on behalf of a student claiming racial and disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01333, Muthoka v. Regents of The University of California.

Education

July 24, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Jackline Muthoka

Plaintiffs

Leigh Law Group PC

defendants

Regents of The University of California

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA