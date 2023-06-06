New Suit - Personal Injury

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Eduardo J. Hernandez LLC on behalf of Vincent Musto, who contends that his feet were burned by an unreasonably hot floor on an outdoor shower on the ship. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22091, Musto v. Carnival Corporation d/b/a Carnival Cruise LINE.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 06, 2023, 1:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Musto

Plaintiffs

Eduardo J. Hernandez, LLC

defendants

Carnival Corporation d/b/a Carnival Cruise LINE

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims