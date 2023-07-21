Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has retained attorney Merle Huber of Horr, Novak & Skipp as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 6 in Florida Southern District Court by Eduardo J. Hernandez LLC on behalf of Vincent Musto, who contends that his feet were burned by an unreasonably hot floor on an outdoor shower on the ship. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-22091, Musto v. Carnival Corporation.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 21, 2023, 6:54 AM