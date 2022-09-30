Must Be Reversed: Ga. Supreme Court Ruling Nixes Attorneys S...

News From Law.com

A Douglasville attorney's campaign to unseat a longstanding Republican judge has hit a major snag.The Supreme Court of Georgia issued an opinion Friday reversing a Douglas County Superior Court order that enabled Ryan Williams to remain on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as a substitute Democratic challenger to incumbent Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp.After determining qualifications referred to in a Georgia statute "included all of the prerequisites for seeking and holding office," the high court ruled Williams had failed to "properly qualify to seek office" and the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration "lacked authority to put him on the ballot."

Georgia

September 30, 2022, 1:31 PM