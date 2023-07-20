New Suit - Contract

King & Spalding filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Muskegon Holdings LLC. The suit pursues claims against Canopy Communities Corp. and VP LB13 LLC, which along with the plaintiff are partners of a limited partnership that owns a low-income housing project. The complaint accuses Canopy of attempting to purchase the property at below-market price in violation of a contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01302, Muskegon Holdings LLC v. Vp LB13 LLC et al.

Real Estate

July 20, 2023, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Muskegon Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Canopy Communities Corporation f/k/a Decro Gamma Corporation

Vp LB13 LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract