King & Spalding filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Muskegon Holdings LLC. The suit pursues claims against Canopy Communities Corp. and VP LB13 LLC, which along with the plaintiff are partners of a limited partnership that owns a low-income housing project. The complaint accuses Canopy of attempting to purchase the property at below-market price in violation of a contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01302, Muskegon Holdings LLC v. Vp LB13 LLC et al.
Real Estate
July 20, 2023, 8:41 AM