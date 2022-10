New Suit - Trademark

Michael Best & Friedrich filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Muskego Windlake Animal Hospitals. The complaint targets Star Veterinary Group over its intention to employ the 'confusingly similar' mark 'Muskego Veterinary Center.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01279, Muskego Windlake Animal Hospitals Inc. v. Star Veterinary Group LLC.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 3:51 PM