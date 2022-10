News From Law.com

A new derivative complaint has been filed against Elon Musk and Tesla's board by shareholder David Wagner, represented by Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel, with Pomerantz of counsel. As of Monday afternoon, filings on the specific allegations remained confidential, but the case follows a Section 220 complaint seeking corporate books and records in which Wagner indicated he was trying to discern whether to file derivative litigation.

October 24, 2022, 1:18 PM