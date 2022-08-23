Musk Ordered to Provide More Sources In Twitter Discovery | ...

News From Law.com

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ruled Tuesday that Elon Musk has in some areas been too stringent in what it's given Twitter in the discovery process, finding the defense needs to identify more sources of relevant information to the social media company. The 10-page decision found in Twitter's favor on two of its five requests, but McCormick wrote she'd give Musk leeway on the other three as the parties sit less than eight weeks out from a trial over a proposed $44 billion merger.

Technology

August 23, 2022, 2:49 PM