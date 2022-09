News From Law.com

Elon Musk will be allowed to adjust his claims against Twitter to account for recently publicized whistleblower allegations, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick decided Wednesday, but he won't get more time to prepare to take those claims to trial. Under movant-friendly Chancery rules, the court said Twitter didn't prove amending the counterclaims would be futile or lead to an unreasonable expansion of an already contentious discovery process.

Internet & Social Media

September 07, 2022, 11:34 AM